Arjun Rampal and girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades' photo as they ring in New Year's SCREAMS love

On the work front, Arjun Rampal was last seen in JP Dutta's Paltan which hit the screens in 2018.

Arjun Rampal and GF Gabriella Demetriades are proud parents to a son as the two gave birth a few months back. Now on the occasion of New Years, Arjun Rampal and Gabriella Demetriades jetted off to Goa with friends. During their Goa vacay, Gabriella Demetriades shared a loved up photo with Arjun Rampal wherein they are cozily hugging each other. In the picture, Arjun and Gabriella Demetriades are lovingly gazing at each other as Arjun holds his ladylove in his arms. And alongside the photo, Gabriella Demetriades wrote, “Just happiness @rampal72 happy new you everyone…”

A few days back, Gabriella took to Instagram to share a series of photos of Arjun and Arik while they were enjoying some father-son time. Gabriella captioned the first pic as “My Heart” wherein Arjun can be seen sitting with Arik in his lap by the pool. For all those who don’t know,

Arjun Rampal, and Gabriella welcomed their little first child in July 2019 after dating for about a year. After his son’s birth, Arjun shared a photo of Arik on Instagram and announced the baby’s name as he wrote, “That gracious thing made of tears, of happiness, gratitude and light. A rainbow appeared into our lives. So blessed we feel, gratitude and abundance of joy. Welcome junior Rampal, into our lives. Thank you all for your graciousness, love and beautiful wishes. Say hello to baby Arik Rampal. #ArikRampal…”

