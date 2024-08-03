Arjun Rampal calls cheating an 'addiction' and shares importance of having one partner; 'I know a lot of people who need another woman or...'

Actor Arjun Rampal is all over the internet after his recent interview with Ranveer Allahbadia, which went viral like wildfire. The Om Shanti Om actor spoke about marrying young and accepting to be the reason for his divorce, among many other things. One of the parts where he talked about cheating and physicality is leaving the internet in deep thought.

“I love sex,” Arjun said with a laugh during the interview, adding that he feels that physical intimacy is a very important part of one’s life. “I think being with one partner is even more important. When you are sharing a bed, sharing physicality, you don’t realize there is a huge energy exchange, a shift in what you are taking in from that person as well. It is going into your DNA somewhere,” the 51-year-old said.

Arjun Rampal was married to Mehr Jesia earlier, from 1998 to 2019, and the ex-couple shares two daughters - Mahikaa and Myra. From 2018 onwards, Rampal has been in a relationship with Gabriella Demetriades, with whom he has two sons, Arik and Ariv. The duo haven’t decided on marrying on paper and presume they’re married in their head - as the actor shared in this interview.

When the interviewer threw the topic of cheating and non-monogamous relationships, Rampal was quick to call it an addiction. “It’s a habit that people created for themselves. I know a lot of people who need another woman or whatever, and they are in a very happy marriage, they call it a happy marriage, I don’t know how, whatever it is, they say it’s just a fling or nothing, but it’s not just nothing. It’s actually an addiction; it’s actually going to pull you down.”

The Dhaakad actor further explained how, despite it being a bad thing, people shouldn’t be hard on themselves. Arjun admitted that he was one such person who was very hard on himself and wasted a lot of time just beating himself up about everything. Rampal advises people not to repeat mistakes and to change themselves rather than just sitting and wasting time thinking about their mistakes.

Arjun Rampal was last seen in Vidyut Jammwal-led Crakk, which received mixed-to-negative reviews on release.

