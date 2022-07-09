Arjun Rampal celebrates four-year anniversary with Gabriella Demetriades; Shares video of their cute moments

Arjun Rampal and Gabriella Demetriades’ video will make you go aww as they celebrate four years of togetherness.

by Pinkvilla Desk   |  Updated on Jul 09, 2022 01:27 PM IST  |  9.8K
Arjun Rampal celebrates four-year anniversary with Gabriella Demetriades; Shares video of their cute moments
Arjun Rampal celebrates four-year anniversary with Gabriella Demetriades; Shares video of their cute moments
Remove Ad X
Advertisement

Arjun Rampal and Gabriella Demetriades are one of the cutest couples in the industry. They are head over heels in love with each other and don’t miss out on a chance to win over the internet with their cute and mushy moments. In fact, they also have a son together named Arik. It is undoubtedly a treat to watch Arjun and Gabriella together. And as the couple has completed four years of togetherness, Arjun made it extra special for his ladylove by sharing a love-filled video of his adorable moments with her on social media.

Taking to his Instagram account, Arjun shared a video which was a compilation of his mushy moments with Gabriella. From laughing together to painting the town red with their romance, spending time with Arik and more, this video was all about love and happiness. In the caption, Arjun wrote, “Happy 4th to Us my love. Thank you for all the beautiful memories. To making many more. #4thanniversary” along with a heart emoticon. Soon, Gabriella took to the comment section and dropped a face with a heart in the eyes emoji.

Check out Arjun Rampal’s post for Gabriella Demetriades here:

Meanwhile, talking about the work front, Arjun Rampal is winning praises for his performance in the thriller series London Files. Talking about it, the actor said that his character Om Singh has impacted him personally. “Om Singh is someone who stays with you, he is real, flawed, hurt and alone,” he told IANS. For the uninitiated, Arjun played the role of a homicide detective in London Files.

Also Read: Exclusive: Arjun Rampal and Gabriella on considering getting married for society: Don’t need validation

Remove Ad X
Remove Ad X
Advertisement

For latest Bollywood news , Telugu news, entertainment exclusive, gossip and movie reviews follow Pinkvilla website and YouTube channel with all social platforms like Twitter, Facebook, Instagram.
Top Comments
There are no comments in this article yet. Be first to post one!