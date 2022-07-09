Arjun Rampal celebrates four-year anniversary with Gabriella Demetriades; Shares video of their cute moments

Arjun Rampal and Gabriella Demetriades are one of the cutest couples in the industry. They are head over heels in love with each other and don’t miss out on a chance to win over the internet with their cute and mushy moments. In fact, they also have a son together named Arik. It is undoubtedly a treat to watch Arjun and Gabriella together. And as the couple has completed four years of togetherness, Arjun made it extra special for his ladylove by sharing a love-filled video of his adorable moments with her on social media.

Taking to his Instagram account, Arjun shared a video which was a compilation of his mushy moments with Gabriella. From laughing together to painting the town red with their romance, spending time with Arik and more, this video was all about love and happiness. In the caption, Arjun wrote, “Happy 4th to Us my love. Thank you for all the beautiful memories. To making many more. #4thanniversary” along with a heart emoticon. Soon, Gabriella took to the comment section and dropped a face with a heart in the eyes emoji.

Check out Arjun Rampal’s post for Gabriella Demetriades here: