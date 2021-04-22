Arjun Rampal confirms he tested negative for COVID 19: 'Recovered fast as I'd taken my first dose of vaccine’
Actor Arjun Rampal has shared the good news with his fans that he has been tested negative for COVID 19
Actor Arjun Rampal has shared the good news with his fans that he has been tested negative for COVID 19. He shared a photo of himself and wrote that his both tests have come negative. The actor was tested positive on April 17. He was under home quarantine.
Credits :Arjun Rampal Instagram
