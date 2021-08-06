Arjun Rampal dons the white jersey & shows his batting skills in London; See PICS

Arjun Rampal has recently been shooting for his upcoming venture in Budapest titled ‘Dhaakad’ alongside . The actor recently wrapped up his end of the filming. Arjun took to Instagram and shared a few pictures from London. In the images, Arjun is wearing the white cricket jersey and is geared up to go for the batting at Charter House’s sports ground. Arjun can be seen shadow batting outside of the boundary line all geared up with the cricket kit. The actor is sporting his look from ‘Dhaakad’ as far as his hair is concerned.

While sharing the photos with his fans and followers on Instagram, Arjun wrote in the caption, “Game on.. #charterhouse #surrey #cricket”. In the last image, Arjun can be seen entering the ground. Several of Arjun’s fans commented complimentary things about the actor. One user wrote, “Very good captain”. Another user wrote, “awesome”. “How far is Nottingham? Please pay a visit India needs a batsman,” wrote another user. Recently Arjun had shared a few pictures with his daughter Mahikaa and her classmates in London. The actor mentioned that he spent a lovely day with them discussing films.

Take a look at the post:

Arjun had written in the caption, “Daddy's day out. Had a wonderful day with Mahikaa and some of her classmates, had discussions with great introspection, with these young aspiring film makers/ actors who gave me a tour of their very special campus in Ealing. Looking forward to our Hyde park run.” Arjun Rampal will be playing an action-oriented part in Dhaakad and has also shared some BTS pics of doing stunt work for the film.

