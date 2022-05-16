Arjun Rampal & Gabriella Demetriades keep it casual as they step out for dinner date; PICS

Every day, paparazzi spot celebrities from the B’Town at different locations in the city. Be it at airports and gyms, or at restaurants and studios, the shutterbugs are always there to click actors and star kids as and when they step out for some or the other chore. Speaking of which, Arjun Rampal and Gabriella Demetriades who are one of the loved couples in the tinsel town of Bollywood. were spotted in the city as they stepped out in the city.

They were spotted outside a restaurant in the city. Arjun donned an all-black outfit as he wore a t-shirt and pants. He completed his look with a cap and shoes. On the other hand, Gabriella exuded charm in casual yet stylish outfit. For those unaware, Arjun has two daughters Mahikaa and Myra Rampal with his ex-wife Mehr Jesia. The couple got divorced in 2019 and the same year, he welcomed his son Arik with Gabriella.

See their photos here:

Earlier, in an interview with Pinkvilla, Arjun opened his heart out about love and a lot of things. When Arjun Rampal was asked how did he meet Gabriella Demetriades the actor instantly replied, “She was a very big fan of mine, so I think it started from there. She used to watch all my movies, she used to stalk me all the time…and I was like ‘whose this very interesting person?’ Later Arjun started laughing and said he was just kidding. Continuing the story further he said, “So it just happened out of the blue. Through common friends, we met and we were discussing food, both of us were foodies and that was like the deal maker. It was a conversation about food. So she told me that ‘I cook a really good leg of lamb’. So I said ‘sure why don’t you come and cook?’.

He added, “Then she just came and in 15-20 minutes there was this amazing leg of lamb, which me, my family, my friends and everybody really really enjoyed. And I said the saying is true, the way to a man’s heart is through his stomach.”

