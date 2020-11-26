Arjun Rampal gets birthday wishes from partner Gabriella as she shares special moments: You are so loved

On Arjun Rampal's 48th birthday, girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades shared a few special and intimate family moments as she wished her partner.

Arjun Rampal completes another year around the sun today and the actor was in for a surprise, love-filled wish from partner Gabriella Demetriades. Arjun and Gabriella are parents to a son named Arik and often delight fans with adorable photos. On his 48th birthday, Gabriella collected some special and intimate family moments and shared it on social media.

She also showered some birthday love as she shared a series of photos of Arjun with his son as well as his two teenage daughters. In the photos, we get to see Arjun playing with Arik, having a great time with his daughters and even a monochrome selfie with Gabriella.

Penning down a heartfelt note for her partner, Gabriella wrote, "Happy birthday to my favourite. You are so loved, and so strong. The best is yet to come. “ here is my secret, it is very simple. It is only with the heart that one can see rightly . What is essential is invisible to the eye."

Take a look at Gabriella's post for Arjun Rampal below:

Arjun Rampal and Gabriella Demetriades recently landed in troubled waters when they were summoned by the Narcotics Control Bureau in the Bollywood drug nexus case. While Gabriella's brother was arrested, Arjun and Gabriella's home was raided by the NCB and the couple were even called for questioning. However, there has been no further enquiry and update on the matter.

Here's wishing Arjun Rampal a very Happy Birthday!

Credits :Pinkvilla

