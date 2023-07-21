Arjun Rampal, girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades embrace parenthood for second time; welcome a baby boy

Actor Arjun Rampal and girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades made their relationship public back in 2018 when they were spotted together heading out for various events and outings. A year later, they welcomed their first child together, Arik Rampal. Earlier this year the model had shared pictures from a maternity photoshoot and announced the news of her second pregnancy. Now, Arjun Rampal has announced that they have been blessed with a baby boy.

Arjun Rampal and girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades welcome second child

The Roy actor took to social media on July 20 and announced the birth of his second child, a baby boy. Arjun wrote, “My family and I are blessed with a beautiful baby boy today. Mother and son are both doing well. Thank you to the wonderful team of doctors and nurses. We are over the moon. Thank you for all your love and support. #helloworld #20.07.2023.”

In the comments under Arjun’s post, many industry friends and fans immediately congratulated the couple and expressed their happiness. Actor Rahul Dev commented, “Bigg congratulations Daddy & Mommy,” while Divya Dutta said, “Heartiest congrats.” Pragya Kapoor wrote, “ Finally!! Congratulations.. can’t wait to meet the little munchkin! The boys are gonna be so excited.. love to Gabby and the boys!” And Bobby Deol said, “Congratulations dude.” Amy Jackson dropped red heart emojis.

A fan commented, “Loads of love and congratulations wishing them great health and happiness,” while another one wrote, “Congratulations to u and your girlfriend for a lovely baby boy.”

About Arjun Rampal

Arjun Rampal was married to model Mehr Jesia and has two daughters, Mahikaa and Myra Rampal, with her. The couple announced their separation after 20 years of marriage and got divorced in 2019.

On the work front, the actor was last seen in action film Dhaakad in 2022. He will next star in the period war film, The Battle of Bhima Koregaon, directed by Ramesh Thete. He is working alongside Vidyut Jammwal and Jacqueline Fernandez in Crakk, which is scheduled to release in 2023. Abbas Mastaan's upcoming film Penthouse co-starring Bobby Deol, Mouni Roy, Sharman Joshi is also in the actor’s pipeline.

