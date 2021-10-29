Arjun Rampal goes down memory lane & shares throwback pics with 3 kids; Says 'Time files, they grow fast'

Arjun Rampal, who is a doting father and loves to spend time with three children Mahikaa, Myra, and Arik, shared a series of throwback pictures on his Instagram handle with them. Arjun's handle is already full of adorable photos with his family and amid this, he had added a few more special ones recently. In his post, the Dhaakad actor sent a reminder to his fans that time flies and children grow up fast, so every day is important. The pictures that he has shared show his children during their childhood.

The actor writes, "Throwback Thursday. Time flies, they grow fast. Everyday is important. Don’t take things for granted. Make everyday count. Om Sai Ram. #throwbackthursday #thursdaygyan #love #live #laugh #gratitude #parents #children #daughters #sons (sic)." To note, Arjun Rampal was earlier married to model Mehr Jesia and has two daughters with her - Mahikaa and Myra. The actor has been dating digital content creator and model Gabriella Demetriades for a couple of years. The two announced that they were expecting their first child together in April 2019. Gabriella gave birth to Arik on July 18, 2019.

Take a look at the post here:

On the work front, Arjun Rampal will be seen next in Dhaakad co starring Kangana Ranaut. He will play the antagonist Rudraveer in the upcoming film. It is helmed by Razneesh Razy Ghai and reportedly scheduled to release theatrically on April 8, 2022. Apart from this actor The Rapist, directed by Aparna Sen, was premiered at Busan International Film Festival on October 7. The film also stars Konkona Sen Sharma and Tanmay Dhanania in lead roles.

