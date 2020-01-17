Arjun Rampal has the sweetest birthday wish for daughter Mahikaa; says 'let's keep creating memories forever'

Arjun Rampal has recently penned down a sweet note for daughter Mahikaa on her birthday. Check out his latest Instagram post.

Arjun Rampal definitely does not need any introduction. The handsome hunk has earned a lot of appreciation for portraying instrumental roles in movies. He has played numerous characters on - screen and has always been lauded for his stellar performances in all his movies. The Raajneeti actor is known to be very close to his daughters Mahikaa and Myra Rampal. He often shares pictures on his social media handles in which he is seen spending quality time with the two of them.

It happens to be the birthday of Arjun’s daughter Mahikaa today and on the special occasion, the Om Shanti Om actor has penned down a sweet note for her on his Instagram handle. He has also shared a few adorable throwback pictures with Mahikaa along with the post. Arjun writes, "From carrying you around, to you having my back, a glimpse of these 18 years, some memories we shared and had, they fill my heart with pride and joy. My little angel into adulthood you dive, let’s keep creating our magic and memories forever so we can pause time... forever yours Da. Happy birthday."

Check out Arjun Rampal’s latest Instagram post below:

On the professional front, Arjun Rampal was last seen in the movie Paltan which was released in 2018. It also featured Jackie Shroff, Harshvardhan Rane, Sonu Sood, Sonal Chauhan and Esha Gupta in the lead roles. It happened to be an action – war movie which was produced and directed by J.P Dutta. On the personal front, Arjun and his girlfriend Gabriella welcomed a baby boy into their lives in July 2019.

