Arjun Rampal has sweetest wish for son Arik on his second birthday; Shares PICS with daughters Mahikaa & Myra

Arjun Rampal has shared a series of pictures on his son Arik’s birthday. He has also penned down a sweet wish for him.

Actor Arjun Rampal has recently completed the shooting of Dhaakad. The film also stars . He is currently in Budapest for the shooting of the film. But today he shared a lot of pictures on his Instagram handle. The occasion was his son Arik’s birthday. He has turned two years old today and the parents are extremely happy. He welcomed his son with Gabriella Demetriades in 2019. The actor has shared pictures that also feature his daughters Mahikaa and Myra along with his son.

Taking to his official Instagram handle, he wrote, “My darling Son. You turn 2 today and we as a family are just so grateful for all the love and joy you bring. Happy 2nd birthday Arik. #happybirthdayArik.” The pictures comprise of different occasions. In the photos, the father, son, and daughters are posing with a smile. The actor’s girlfriend also shared a lot of pictures on her Instagram handle. She wrote, “Happy birthday my sunshine boy. Thank you for loving me and making our world light up.”

Fans and celebrities also wished the little boy in the comment section. Rohit Bal wrote, “Dearest Sweetest darling Arik ….. Happy Birthday May you be blessed with every happiness in the Universe …. May you live a life filled with moments of joy and love ! Above all I wish you a long and healthy life . Hugest hug my darling !!!”

Take a look here:

On the work, he was last seen in the web series Nail Polish. He will be next seen in The Battle of Bhima Koregaon.

