Arjun Rampal has a unique wish for daughter Myra on her birthday; Gabriella Demetriades is all hearts for it

Arjun Rampal pens a sweet wish for his daughter Myra Rampal on her birthday and with a beautiful collage of her pictures.

Arjun Rampal had revealed that he is stuck in Karjat city with his partner Gabriella Demetriades and their son Arik amid the lockdown. The actor is enjoying his quarantine period with his girlfriend and his son. Due to the lockdown, Arjun has got an opportunity to spend some quality time together with Gabriella and the love birds are making the most of it. This adorable couple is enjoying every bit of their quarantine time together and has also been treating the fans with beautiful pics of themselves.

Recently, Arjun shared a picture of 3 generations- himself with his father and grandfather on the occasion of Father's Day. Not only this, but the Housefull actor even shared a picture of his kids Mahikaa, Myra and Arik on this special day. And today, on the occasion of his daughter Myra's birthday, the Kahaani 2 actor has shared a beautiful collage of his daughter's pictures as he wished her with a unique post on this special day. Sharing the photo, Arjun wrote, "Happy happy birthday my Mypie, May you enjoy today and the rest of the year, more than ice cream, painting, riding, babysitting, animal loving and macaroni and cheese. Of course you will get all of the above... Happy birthday @myra_rampal."

For the uninitiated, Rampal married Mehr Jesia in 1998 and has two daughters with her- Mahikaa who was born on 17 January 2002 and Myra who was born on 24th June 2005. On 28 May 2018, the couple announced their separation in a joint statement after 20 years of marriage. In April 2019, Rampal announced that his girlfriend, Gabriella Demetriades, is pregnant. She gave birth to a boy whom they named Arik in July 2019.

In the month of April, Arjun had celebrated his lady love Gabriella's 33rd birthday at Karjat. To make the day special for his lady love, Arjun had shared a love-filled selfie of himself with Gabriella wherein he was seen hugging his lady as she smiled into the camera. He wrote, “Happy birthday my beautiful jaan. We celebrate today a little and a big one very soon. Love you.”

