Arjun Rampal pens adorable birthday wishes for daughter Mahikaa; GF Gabriella Demetriades is all hearts for it

Arjun Rampal's daughter Mahikaa celebrates her birthday today. He said that she means everything to him.

There is no other bond like father and daughter. Every father protects his daughter in all ways and wishes good things for her in life. Actor Arjun Rampal is a no different father. He is a very doting father when comes to his daughters. He always shares pictures with them on social media. Today, also he shared a series of pictures on his social media to wish his 19-year-old daughter Mahikaa. The 47-year-old actor deemed his daughter "prettiest, sweetest," and "super talented."

Taking it to his Instagram, he wrote, “You are everything to me, Happy birthday to the prettiest, sweetest, super talented 19 years old, I know. Happy birthday @mahikaarampal love love love you.” In the series of pictures, he is also seen with his daughter Myra and son. Arjun Rampal’s partner Gabriella Demetriades has also commented and shared a heart emoji in the comment section. For unversed, Mahikaa and Myra are daughters of Arjun’s ex-wife Mehr Jesia.

Meanwhile, the actor has been in the limelight after banned painkillers were seized from his home in Bandra West. He has also appeared before Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) and also recorded his statement over the issue. Rampal’s sister Komal Rampal was also grilled by NCB in a drug case. The actor and his girlfriend, Gabriella Demetriades, have already been questioned by the agency.

Arjun had stated on Twitter and wrote, “I would like to assure each and every one of you that I am well aware of my responsibility as a celebrity, a father and a citizen of a country I love dearly that I have never been on the wrong side of the law. You all have nothing to fear or speculate as I have done nothing wrong.”

