  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Arjun Rampal pens heartfelt note for daughter Myra on her 16th birthday; Says ‘Love you beyond’

Arjun Rampal shared a special Instagram post for his daughter Myra for her sweet 16th birthday on Thursday.
55149 reads Mumbai Updated: June 25, 2021 10:36 am
Snap of Arjun Rampal and daughter Myra Rampal Arjun Rampal pens heartfelt note for daughter Myra on her 16th birthday; Says ‘Love you beyond’ (Pic Credits: Arjun Rampal Instagram)
  • 1
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Actor Arjun Rampal shared a heartfelt note for his younger daughter Myra as she turned 16 on June 24, 2021. The doting dad took to his Instagram handle and posted a series of pictures with a special note. “Happy happy sweet 16 my little jaan @myra_rampal love you beyond and more can’t wait to have you in my arms again. Happy birthday,” wrote the ‘Rock On’ star. 

 

Myra Rampal was quick to notice the special post for her. “Thank you da love you,” wrote Rampal’s youngest daughter. Arjun’s post for the birthday girl also garnered love from Bollywood celebrities including Bobby Deol, Pragya Kapoor, Rahul Dev and Chef Vicky Ratnani. Myra and Mahikaa are Arjun Rampal’s daughters with ex-wife Mehr Jesia. The couple got separated after 20 years of marriage. The ‘D-day’ actor is now in a relationship with Gabriella Demetriades and also has a son with her. Currently, Arjun is spending some quality time in Budapest with his ladylove and son Arik. A day ago, the star posted several pictures from the vacation on his Instagram handle. “Some quality time with the family. Before I get to work,” captioned Rampal. 

Take a look: 

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Arjun (@rampal72)

On the professional front, Arjun will soon resume the shooting for his film ‘Dhaakad’ opposite Kangana Ranaut. Besides the upcoming movie, Arjun has several projects lined up including ‘The Battle Of Bhima Koregaon’, ‘Mughal Road’.

 Also Read: PICS: Arjun Rampal, Arik & Gabriella Demetriades take over streets of Budapest ahead of Dhaakad shoot

Credits :Pic Credits: Arjun Rampal Instagram

You may like these
Arjun Rampal has a unique wish for daughter Myra on her birthday; Gabriella Demetriades is all hearts for it
Arjun Rampal shares a heartfelt post for daughter Myra Rampal on her birthday; View PIC
PICS: Arjun Rampal, Arik & Gabriella Demetriades take over streets of Budapest ahead of Dhaakad shoot
Arjun Rampal unveils his ‘Dhaakad’ platinum blonde new look for Kangana Ranaut co starrer ahead of shoot
Arjun Rampal's girlfriend Gabriella shows how happier times don’t impress their munchkin Arik in THIS photo
Arjun Rampal confirms he tested negative for COVID 19: 'Recovered fast as I'd taken my first dose of vaccine’
Anonymous 1 day ago

Liar!

close