Arjun Rampal pens heartfelt note for daughter Myra on her 16th birthday; Says ‘Love you beyond’

Arjun Rampal shared a special Instagram post for his daughter Myra for her sweet 16th birthday on Thursday.

Actor Arjun Rampal shared a heartfelt note for his younger daughter Myra as she turned 16 on June 24, 2021. The doting dad took to his Instagram handle and posted a series of pictures with a special note. “Happy happy sweet 16 my little jaan @myra_rampal love you beyond and more can’t wait to have you in my arms again. Happy birthday,” wrote the ‘Rock On’ star.

Myra Rampal was quick to notice the special post for her. “Thank you da love you,” wrote Rampal’s youngest daughter. Arjun’s post for the birthday girl also garnered love from Bollywood celebrities including Bobby Deol, Pragya Kapoor, Rahul Dev and Chef Vicky Ratnani. Myra and Mahikaa are Arjun Rampal’s daughters with ex-wife Mehr Jesia. The couple got separated after 20 years of marriage. The ‘D-day’ actor is now in a relationship with Gabriella Demetriades and also has a son with her. Currently, Arjun is spending some quality time in Budapest with his ladylove and son Arik. A day ago, the star posted several pictures from the vacation on his Instagram handle. “Some quality time with the family. Before I get to work,” captioned Rampal.

Take a look:

On the professional front, Arjun will soon resume the shooting for his film ‘Dhaakad’ opposite . Besides the upcoming movie, Arjun has several projects lined up including ‘The Battle Of Bhima Koregaon’, ‘Mughal Road’.

Also Read: PICS: Arjun Rampal, Arik & Gabriella Demetriades take over streets of Budapest ahead of Dhaakad shoot

Share your comment ×