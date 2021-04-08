Arjun Rampal pens a special birthday note for ‘beautiful soul’ Gabriella Demetriades: Love you more every day

As Gabriella Demetriades turned a year older today, Arjun Rampal made sure to shower some birthday love on her with an adorable post.

Arjun Rampal has been a doting boyfriend and father and he had proved it time and again. The actor is currently dating South African model Gabriella Demetriades for a while now and the two are proud parents of a son named Arik. While the couple is enjoying their time together, they often take to the social media to give a glimpse of their happy moments together. So when Gabriella turned a year older today, all eyes were on Arjun’s Instagram handle for a beautiful post for his lady love.

Keeping up with this trajectory, Arjun shared a couple of pictures of the birthday girl on Instagram. In the pics, Gabriella was seen posing with her son Arik, while one of the pics also had her going mushy with Arjun. In the caption, the Dil Hai Tumhaara actor was seen showering love on his girlfriend and called her a beautiful soul along with writing about how much he loves her. Arjun wrote, “Happy birthday my beautiful soul, love you more every day. happy birthday @gabriellademetriades” along with heart emoticons.

Take a look at Arjun Rampal’s post for Gabriella Demetriades:

Earlier, Arjun had also treated his fans with an adorable picture of his family on the occasion of Holi wherein he was seen posing with Gabriella and Arik as they were all dressed in white for the festival of colours. To note, the Kahaani 2: Durga Rani Singh was earlier married to Mehr Jessia for over two decades and parted ways in 2019. The former couple also has two daughters together Mahikaa Rampal and Myra Rampal.

