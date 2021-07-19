Arjun Rampal posts an adorable picture with son Arik & reveals he had a blast on his birthday

Arjun Rampal took to his Instagram handle and posted an adorable picture of his son Arik and himself assuring that his 2-year-old had a blast on his birthday.

It was Arjun Rampal's son Arik's birthday yesterday, and he turned 2-years-old. The actor posted some really cute pictures on his social media to wish his lovely bundle of joy. Those pictures featured Arjun's girlfriend and the mother of his son Gabriella Demetriades. Well, if those pictures were not enough to make your hearts melt, the recent Instagram post of the Ra.One actor will surely do the needful. This post is basically a thank you post from Arik to all the fans who wished him and showered love on his birthday.

Arjun Rampal took to his Instagram and posted a picture of him and his son Arik. Arjun has bent down to hold his son's hand while he is smiling and looking at something below. Only Arjun's blonde hair can be seen in the picture, whereas Arik looks cute standing right in front of the actor. The Roy actor captioned the image as, "Thank you for all ur love and wishes on my birthday. I had a blast. Arik."

Check it out:

The smile on Arik's face is proof that he indeed had a blast on his 2nd birthday. Wishing his son on his birthday, Arjun Rampal posted a series of images and wrote, "My darling Son. You turn 2 today and we as a family are just so grateful for all the love and joy you bring. Happy 2nd birthday Arik."

Check it out:

ALSO READ: Arjun Rampal wraps up ‘Dhaakad’ shoot, drops a cropped behind the scene PIC with Kangana Ranaut; HERE’s Why

Share your comment ×