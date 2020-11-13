Arjun Rampal promises to cooperate with NCB during interrogation; Agency likely to call actor again amid probe

Arjun Rampal and his girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades were earlier summoned by the NCB in a drugs case. Read on for further details.

Arjun Rampal and Gabriella Demetriades have been making headlines for all the wrong reasons in the past few days. It all happened when NCB initially arrested the latter’s brother in connection with a drugs case. Post that, the agency also raided the actor’s residence on Sunday only to find medicines that fall under the NDPS act there. Both Arjun and Gabrielle were summoned to the NCB office after that and have been spotted arriving at the same in the past two days.

Talking about Arjun Rampal, the actor has been reportedly grilled by the agency on Friday too. According to the latest reports, he has promised to cooperate with the agency in this matter. Sameer Wankhede, NCB’s Zonal Director has confirmed the same while stating that the investigation remains open and that the actor has promised to make himself present in the case whenever needed. He also adds that they have a time period of six months to file the complaint.

So, there are chances that the agency might call Arjun Rampal again. Meanwhile, his girlfriend Gabriella has also been grilled by the NCB for over 12 hours on Wednesday and Thursday. Moreover, earlier reports stated that her brother Agisialos who was arrested in October happens to be an alleged drug peddler. Earlier, the names of numerous celebs surfaced amidst NCB’s investigation of the Bollywood drug nexus. While a few of them were summoned and interrogated by the agency, a few others like Rhea Chakraborty and Firoz Nadiadwala’s wife also got arrested in connection with the same.

Credits :Times of India

