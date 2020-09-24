Arjun Rampal quarantines himself after co stars Manav Kaul and Anand Tiwari test Covid 19 positive

Arjun Rampal was recently shooting for a film and his co-stars Manav Kaul of Tumahri Sulu fame and actor-director Anand Tiwari tested positive.

Arjun Rampal had recently returned to his shooting schedule, but the actor had to quarantine himself and go back indoors after two of his co-stars tested positive for coronavirus. Turns out, Arjun Rampal was shooting for a film and his co-stars Manav Kaul of Tumahri Sulu fame and actor-director Anand Tiwari tested positive. The actor revealed that shooting was immediately stopped and the crew underwent tests.

Taking to Instagram, Arjun Rampal shared a selfie and revealed that he is quarantining himself since he was in close contact with the actor. He also said that he is awaiting his test results. Arjun Rampal wrote, "Bummer quarantined at home, as my co actors #ManavKaul and #AnandTiwari tested Covid positive yesterday on set. Production stopped shoot immediately as is the right thing to do. We all are being retested. Hopeful to resume soon."

He also added, "Testing times but we all have to be brave. Wish them a speedy recovery as I await my results as have been in close contact with them. #nailpolish #willbounceback #fighters #fingerscrossed #zee5."

Check out Arjun Rampal's post below:

On the other hand, Manav Kaul and Anand Tiwari have not confirmed that they have been tested positive.

For the unversed, Nail Polish is a courtroom drama directed by Bhargava Krishna. The film revolves around a murder trial and features the journey of those involved along the way.

ALSO READ: Arjun Rampal shows off quarantine body in the latest post; girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades drops a comment

Credits :Instagram

Share your comment ×