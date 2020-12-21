Arjun Rampal reaches NCB office for the second time as he gets summoned in drugs case

Arjun Rampal was earlier summoned last week but he had requested the NCB officials for some time to appear before them due to personal engagements.

After being summoned for the second time in a drugs case related to actor Sushant Singh Rajput's demise, Arjun Rampal reached the NCB office on Monday. The actor was earlier summoned last week but he had requested the NCB officials for some time to appear before them due to personal engagements. Just a few weeks ago, Arjun's residence was raided by NCB officials and the actor as well as his partner Gabriella Demetriades were summoned in the drugs case.

ANI confirmed the development as it tweeted, "Actor Arjun Rampal reaches Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) office in Mumbai, Maharashtra. He has summoned by the agency to appear before it for questioning in a drug case."

Actor Arjun Rampal reaches Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) office in Mumbai, Maharashtra. He has summoned by the agency to appear before it for questioning in a drug case. pic.twitter.com/5qzDJ7Ers9 — ANI (@ANI) December 21, 2020

Arjun's second summons by the NCB comes after a Mumbai Mirror report revealed that The Directorate of Forensic Sciences (DFS) in Gandhinagar, Gujarat were sent 85 gadgets by the NCB. These gadgets included high-end phones of celebrities like Deepika, Shraddha, Sara, Rhea Chakraborty and Arjun Rampal among others.

The DFS had begun data recovery from these gadgets and extracted data from 30 mobiles was sent to the NCB. Soon after, Arjun Rampal was summoned by the NCB to appear before them.

Apart from data recovery, the NCB has also sent around 25 samples of drugs that have so far been seized in various raids that have been carried out in Mumbai over the last few months. Arjun's partner's brother has also been arrested by the NCB on two occasions in different cases.

