Arjun Rampal reacts to the arrest of Gabriella’s brother Agisilaos: My trust is in the system in these matters

Arjun Rampal made the headlines today after his girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades’ brother Agisilaos Demetriades was arrested in a drugs case. He was arrested by NCB and it was reported that drugs were also recovered from him. The media reports also suggested that Agisilaos has been sent to a judicial custody of two weeks now. Amid this, Arjun and his girlfriend, who are currently holidaying in London, had also come on radar of people. However, Arjun had now released a statement in this regard and stated that he has full faith in the judicial system.

His statement read as, “I'm as shocked and taken aback as you are with this latest development today. It's unfortunate that my name is being unnecessarily dragged in every publication though I have no association whatsoever. As far as my family and I are concerned, my direct family and I are law-abiding citizens. And while the incident involves a person who is a relative of my partner, I have no other connection or relationship other than that with this person. I request the media to not make headlines using my name as we are NOT related and this is causing hurt and confusion for my own family and the people I have a professional relationship with. I have faith in our legal system and whoever is on the wrong side on the law, should be treated as the judiciary deems fit. My trust is in the system in these matters. Let the law take its course and kindly refrain from attaching my partner's and my name to something we have nothing to do with. I appreciate all your support and humbly request you to be honest and sensitive in this regard”

To note, earlier, Arjun and Gabriella’s name had emerged in the Bollywood drugs nexus last year and they were also questioned by the NCB in the matter.

