Arjun Rampal remembers his mother on her second death anniversary; Says ‘I miss you every day Ma’

On his mother’s second death anniversary, Arjun Rampal shares a beautiful pic with his mommy and pens an emotional note for her.

It’s been two years since Arjun Rampal has lost his mother and not a day passes by when the Raajneeti actor doesn’t miss her. In fact, the actor, who is an avid social media user, often shares a heartfelt post for his mother along with sharing throwback pics with her. And on her second death anniversary, Arjun once again shared a beautiful picture with her from their happy times and penned an emotional caption which left everyone with a heavy heart.

This time, Arjun shared a sunkissed pic with his mommy. In the caption, he wrote about how much he misses her in his life and how her teachings help him stay calm. In fact, the Dil Hai Tumhaara actor also mentioned that his mother continues to live through the people she loved. “On this day, two years ago the most special person in my life, my mother left her mortal state. Today she lives on through her daughter, her sisters, her grandchildren and me. Her teachings, keep me strong and calm even today, one of them being, Silence isn’t empty its full of answers. I request you all to keep her in your prayers today. To cherish all your mothers, go give them a big hug and tell them you love them. I miss you every day Ma. #mymothermyangel,” Arjun added.

Take a look at Arjun’s post for his mother:

Talking about the work front, Arjun is currently working on a movie with director Anand Tiwari and actor Manav Kaul. He recently made the headlines after Anand and Manav tested positive for COVID 19. While Arjun went into home quarantine soon after, he tested negative of the deadly virus.

