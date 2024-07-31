Arjun Rampal reveals ex-wife Mehr Jesia is ‘very close’ to his girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades: ‘Don’t have to live under same roof…’

Actor Arjun Rampal divorced Mehr Jesia after nearly 20 years of marriage, from 1998 to 2019, during which they had two daughters, Mahikaa and Myra. Reflecting on his marriage, Arjun admitted he was likely too young when he got married and felt a sense of emptiness after the separation.

Despite being in a long-term relationship with Gabriella Demetriades, they don’t feel the need to marry. Arjun believes that to ensure a successful marriage, it’s important to take time and not rush into it.

Arjun Rampal mentioned that he now shares a strong relationship with his ex-wife, Mehr Jesia. He added that Mehr and their daughters, Mahikaa and Myra, have a good rapport with his current partner, Gabriella Demetriades.

Arjun Rampal on bond with his ex-wife Mehr Jesia

Discussing his divorce on The Ranveer Show podcast, Arjun Rampal revealed that he, his girlfriend Gabriella, their two sons, his daughters from his first marriage, and his former wife Mehr now share a 'very close' bond and are 'loving towards each other'. “We will always have each other's back. You don't have to live under the same roof or be bound or separated by a piece of paper," he said.

The actor explained that it's common to blame others and make excuses during tough times. However, he believes the real reason for a breakdown is usually deeper, often stemming from unhappiness and a lack of fulfillment in the relationship. When asked if being single after a long-term relationship felt like a shock, Arjun admitted it does feel lonely. He mentioned that while newfound freedom can be exciting, it often comes with discomfort and a longing for the stability and familiar comforts of home.

Arjun Rampal also reflected on his past, noting that coming from a broken home made it particularly challenging for him when his own marriage didn't work out. He took time to analyze what went wrong and acknowledged his own role in the failure, taking full responsibility for the issues that arose.

Arjun Rampal on dating Gabriella Demetriades

The actor feels that God has granted him a 'second chance in love' with Gabriella Demetriades. Although they have been together since 2018, they have not yet married. He views marriage as merely a formal document and believes that their commitment to each other is already strong. He noted that while the legal aspect of marriage might influence one's attitude towards their partner, in their hearts, they are already married. He emphasized that their choice not to marry does not oppose any institution.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Arjun Rampal's most recent film was Crakk. He is currently working on his next project, which features Sanjay Dutt and Ranveer Singh.

