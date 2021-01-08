Arjun Rampal reveals he has a busy year ahead
"I have completed shooting of one film with Abbas-Mustan ji called 'Penthouse', and now I will start shooting for 'Dhaakad'. After that, I will resume shooting 'The Battle Of Bhima Koregaon'. I started shooting for that film before I was diagnosed with Covid-19, so now I will complete the shoot. After that, I will start working for the second season of 'The Final Call' and then, there is a film with Aparna Sen called 'The Rapist'," Arjun told IANS.
From the ramp to the screen, he has been around for two decades now. "It's been a great journey. I got the opportunity to learn a lot and to work with almost everyone in the film industry since I started my career. I think I am very fortunate that way. Now I have a feeling that whatever I have learned in all these years, I can use that experience in my next projects, and that's what is exciting for me as an actor," he said.
While on Nail Polish, he said: "It was a great experience working with the talented cast and crew. The director of this film, Bugs (Bhargava Krishna), really loves and takes care of the actors and the crew. I feel the script of this film is very interesting and engaging. People are appreciating the film and that's the best feeling."
'Nail Polish' revolves around a murder trial where Veer Singh (Manav Kaul) is accused of murdering 38 migrant children. Sid Jaising (Arjun Rampal) is a high-profile defence lawyer who takes the case. The plot gets complicated when he realises that the man he is defending is not who he claims to be.
