Arjun Rampal reveals he wanted to break his guitar on Rock On director Abhishek Kapoor’s head; Here’s why

Rock On! made the world of rock music and friendship come alive. The music was dominating the charts, debutant Farhan Akhtar was winning the hearts of the audiences and viewers saw a totally new avatar of Arjun Rampal. As the movie marks 15 years since its release, actor Arjun Rampal felt nostalgic. He recalled the efforts and work that took place behind the scenes to bring the movie and its different characters together. He also shared some interesting details about his selection for the role of Joe in the film.

Arjun Rampal played the role of Joseph Mascarenhas in the film Rock On!! During a recent interaction with Hindustan Times, the actor revealed that he loved the script as soon as he read it. “I still remember the moment when Farhan and I first discussed the film. We had already done Don (which Farhan Akhtar directed) together, and then we met at the launch of his magazine in Jodhpur, and he approached me with the idea of a script centered around a rock band. He believed I’d be the perfect fit for one of the characters named Joe. He said he’d have (director) get in touch with me. It was actually just a passing thing. But after reading the script he sent two days later, I was blown away. Joe’s character resonated with me deeply, and I immediately agreed to be a part of it,” recalled the actor.

Arjun Rampal also revealed director Abhishek Kapoor, fondly known as Gattu was initially unsure whether the We Are Family actor would be able to pull off the character. He said, “Gattu initially had doubts about my suitability for the role. He came home, saw me, and said, ‘I don’t know yaar, you have to be good looking to be Joe.’ I thought I was going to break my guitar on his head only,” the 50-year-old laughed.

He added, “I kind of gave him an impromptu audition then and there. I donned a moustache and shorts and we even did a couple of readings, after which he gave a nod. However, I don’t think he was that convinced, because he had a different kind of image of Joe in his mind. But, when we went on the set and I did a scene. He came into the van and hugged me to say, ‘You are my Joe’. And that was the moment.”

On the work front, Arjun Rampal was last seen in the film Dhaakad alongside Kangana Ranaut. The actor will be next seen in Abbas Mastaan's upcoming film Penthouse alongside Bobby Deol. Apart from this, Arjun also has the sports action film Crakk with Vidyut Jammwal and Jacqueline Fernandez in the pipeline.

