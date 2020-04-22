Arjun Rampal reveals why he chose to stay in Karjat during coronavirus lockdown with wife Gabriella & son Arik

Amid the rapidly increasing cases of COVID 19 in India, Arjun Rampal and his girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades are stuck in Karjat with their son Arik.

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi has imposed a lockdown to combat the coronavirus outbreak in India, we all are bound to stay at our respective homes. However, in this crisis situation, Arjun Rampal has revealed that he is stuck in Karjat city with his girlfriend Gabrielle Demetriades and their son Arik. According to media reports, Arjun was shooting in the city when the lockdown was announced. And while the situation in Mumbai has been worsening, the Rock On actor decided to stay back in Karjat which is a few hours away from Mumbai city.

Talking about the same, Arjun told Mid-Day that this decision was taken considering the safety of his nine month old son. However, he fells this incident will certainly be a story to tell Arik after the little munchkin grows up. “We decided to stay back for my son’s safety. While he is too young now, this will be a story to tell him when he grows older. Besides, Mumbai is just a few hours away, and hence, easily accessible in case of an emergency,” the Raajneeti actor was quoted saying.

Arjun further explained that since no cases of COVID 19 have been reported in Karjat so far, staying there is safe for them. As of the now the couple is enjoying their time amid nature. Besides, he is also in touch with his daughters Myra and Mahikaa over the call. He stated, “Since there are no cases here, we are secure. We have an open space and [are enjoying] being amid nature instead of confined to an apartment.”

Meanwhile, Arjun has been doing his bit to strengthen India’s fight against COVID 19 and also extended a helping hand in providing PPE kits to the hospitals.

