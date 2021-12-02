Arjun Rampal reviews Ahan Shetty & Tara Sutaria’s ‘Tadap’; Calls former ‘charming’ & ‘endearing’

Several members of the film fraternity including Arjun Rampal, Kajol, Riteish Deshmukh, Imtiaz Ali, and many others attended the screening of Sajid Nadiadwala’s ‘Tadap’. Suniel Shetty’s son Ahan Shetty is making his Bollywood debut with the romantic drama alongside Tara Sutaria. The film is a remake of the mighty popular RX100 and is directed by Milan Lutharia. Tadap will be released across cinemas on December 3. Arjun Rampal who attended the screening with Gabriella Demetriades took to Instagram and shared his views about the film. Arjun praised the film and particularly praised Ahan for his performance.

Arjun Rampal wrote on Instagram, “Just watched #Tadap an auspicious start for the charming, endearing and fierce @ahan.shetty congratulations young man. Welcome to the movies. Super happy for @suniel.shetty and #Mana congratulations #sajidnadiadwala @milan.a.luthria the whole team a special shout out to the lovely @tarasutaria you were fab. Go watch it.” In a previous chat with Pinkvilla, director Milan Lutharia had spoken about the casting of Ahan Shetty in Tadap and said that he received a call from producer Sajid Nadiadwala about wanting to do something with Ahan and then they saw RX100.

Take a look:

Milan said, “I got a call from Sajid (Nadiadwala, Producer) saying to come and meet. So we met and he said, ‘I have been looking for something to do with this boy for a year or so but nothing has really clicked, so would you be interested?’ So I said I would like to meet him, which I did. Then I said I would like to test him, which happened too, and then we were looking for a subject when we saw RX 100. That was the moment when it all fell into place. So we bought the rights and got going.”

