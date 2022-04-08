Arjun Rampal’s birthday wish for his ‘most precious’ Gabriella Demetriades screams love; Check inside

Arjun Rampal has been a doting boyfriend and father to his children. Arjun’s ladylove Gabriella Demetriades who turned a year older received a beautiful wish from the actor. As soon as the clock ticked 12, Arjun took to his social media handle and shared a solo picture of Gabriella and penned a heartwarming message that read, “Happy birthday my love. My most precious. The most beautiful. This is your year and many many many more to come. Shine on you crazy diamond. Love you. Happy birthday @gabriellademetriades #love #happybirthdaygabriella”

Gabriella Demetriades was quick to notice Arjun's wish and rushed to the comment to drop a heart emoticon. Meanwhile, the actor’s followers also poured in birthday wishes for Arjun’s girlfriend. One of the social media users wrote, “Hello Happy birthday Gabriella”. To note, Arjun Rampal and Gabriella first met through common friends and bonded over food. They together have a son, Arik. Earlier, the Rajneeti actor was married to Mehr Jesia and has two daughters Myra and Mahikaa with her.

Take a look:

Previously, in an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Arjun revealed how he met Gabriella and said, “She was a very big fan of mine, so I think it started from there. She used to watch all my movies, she used to stalk me all the time…and I was like ‘whose this very interesting person?’ Later Arjun started laughing and said he was just kidding. Continuing the story further he said, “So it just happened out of the blue. Through common friends, we met and we were discussing food, both of us were foodies and that was like the deal maker. It was a conversation about food. So she told me that ‘I cook a really good leg of lamb’. So I said ‘sure why don’t you come and cook?.”

