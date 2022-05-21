Arjun Rampal’s daughter Myra makes her Instagram public; Actor says ‘Her mother and I have permitted’

On Friday, Arjun Rampal took to his social media handle and informed his fans that his daughter Myra Rampal has made her Instagram account public. The actor also went on to request his fans to shower love on his second child. Arjun shared a picture of Myra and wrote that he and his ex-wife Mehr Jesia talked about it carefully and allowed their daughter to make her photo sharing application account public.

“My baby has decided to make her Instagram account public. After much contemplation, her mother and I have permitted. Please give her lots of love and kindness is my humble request to you all. Welcome @myra_rampal #love #peace #growth #learn #respect,” he wrote on his Instagram handle. As soon as the actor informed the news, fans and followers rushed to the comment section and gave Myra a warm welcome. One of them wrote, “Lots of love and blessings,” while another one said, “Welcome to the world Myra! You're gonna love it”. A third one said, “Daddy’s girl is growing up. U look amazing Girl.” To note, Myra made her Instagram debut in November 2019 and her feed currently has nine posts.

Take a look:

For those unaware, Arjun tied the knot with former supermodel Mehr Jesia in 1998. In 2019, the ex-couple decided to part ways after their 21 years of marriage. Arjun and Mehr are proud parents of two beautiful daughters Mahikaa and Myra. In fact, the doting dad has the tattoo of both of them inked on his arm. Arjun is currently dating Gabriella Demetriades and has a son Arik with her.

Earlier, in an interview with Pinkvilla, Arjun opened his heart out about love. When Arjun Rampal was asked how did he meet Gabriella Demetriades the actor replied, “She was a very big fan of mine, so I think it started from there. She used to watch all my movies, she used to stalk me all the time…and I was like ‘whose this very interesting person?’”

Also Read: Arjun Rampal & Gabriella Demetriades keep it casual as they step out for dinner date; PICS

