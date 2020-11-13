Arjun Rampal’s friend Paul Bartel arrested by Narcotics Control Bureau in drugs case

As Arjun Rampal has come on NCB’s radar in the drugs case, it is reported that his friend Paul Bartel has also been detained by the agency in the case.

Sushant Singh Rajput’s death has brought Bollywood’s drugs nexus to light and the Narcotics Control Bureau is leaving no stone unturned to investigate the case. Several big names have been linked with this controversial case and the recent name to emerge in the matter is Arjun Rampal and his girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades. The couple has come on NCB’s radar lately and is being questioned by the agency in the drugs case. In fact, he was also spotted at the NCB office today for interrogation.

Now as per a recent update, the Narcotics Control Bureau has arrested Arjun’s friend Paul Bartel in the drugs case. According to media reports, Paul, who is an architect by profession, is having links with Gabriella’s brother Agisilaos Demetriades who was been arrested in the drugs case in October. In fact, the NCB official even searched Paul’s residence in Bandra, however, there hasn’t been any recovery. Later, he was also summoned by NCB for questioning in the drug related case. While Arjun’s link with the drugs case has brought him in the limelight, it is reported that the agency has also been questioning his driver.

Mumbai: Narcotics Control Bureau arrests Paul Bartel, a friend of actor Arjun Rampal, in a drug-related case — ANI (@ANI) November 13, 2020

Besides, the NCB had, reportedly, conducted a raid at Arjun and Gabriella’s residence early this week and has seized the seized electronic gadgets like laptops, mobile phones and tablets during the raid. Over the past few months, several Bollywood personalities came under NCB scanner and were probed in connection with drug related cases. Recently, apart from Arjun, Gabriella and her brother, producer Firoz Nadiadwala and his wife also were probed by the anti-drug agency. Producer Firoz Nadiadwala also was questioned by the agency after they had arrested his wife Shabana Saeed post a raid at his residence.

