Arjun Rampal’s GF Gabriella Demetriades leaves NCB office after hours of being quizzed; PHOTOS

After hours of being questioned by the Narcotics Control Bureau, Arjun Rampal's girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades headed out of the agency's office to head home. She is under scanner after her brother was reportedly arrested by the NCB in drugs case.

On Thursday, Arjun Rampal and his girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades were called to the NCB office for questioning in connection to the drug case. While Arjun arrived at the NCB office before Gabriella, his girlfriend was seen leaving ahead of him in the evening. She was snapped on her way out from the anti-drug agency's office. It was earlier this week that Gabriella was summoned by the NCB officials after they had conducted a raid at Arjun Rampal's residence in Mumbai.

Today, Gabriella arrived at the NCB office in the morning and she left in the evening. On the other hand, Arjun also was summoned by the officials of the anti-drug agency for questioning after a raid was done at his house and reportedly, medicines under the NDPS Act were recovered. As per a report in TOI, Sameer Wankhede, Zonal Director of the agency, confirmed that laptops, tablets, mobile phones, and other documents were seized from the actor's residence after the raid.

Today, while Gabriella left after hours of being interrogated by the NCB officials, Arjun is yet to step out of the NCB office. It was after Gabriella's brother Agisialos Demetriades' arrest, the NCB officials raided the actor's residence in Mumbai.

Several Bollywood celebs have been quizzed by the anti-drug agency over the course of the past few months including , Sara Ali Khan, and others. Recently, producer Firoz Nadiadwala also was summoned by the NCB after his wife Shabana Saeed was arrested by them post a raid at his apartment. She was, however, granted bail by Mumbai court later.

Credits :Viral Bhayani

