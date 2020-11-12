  1. Home
Arjun Rampal’s girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades to be summoned by the NCB again

Arjun Rampal’s girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades has been called in again by the NCB for the second round of questioning.
Mumbai Updated: November 12, 2020 10:18 am
After being grilled by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), Arjun Rampal’s girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades has been called in again for a second round of inquiry. She was snapped yesterday at the NCB office, where she was summoned as part of an ongoing drugs probe. “Arjun Rampal's girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades summoned again by Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on 12th November, in a drug-related case,” ANI confirmed.

The Narcotics Control Bureau office had conducted raids at Arjun Rampal’s premises in Mumbai on November 9. Post that the actor and his girlfriend Gabriella were summoned to join an ongoing drug probe. Arjun’s girlfriend Gabriella has already appeared before the investigating agency. Now, according to Times Now report, Arjun Rampal is expected to be questioned by the NCB today.

Earlier, after reportedly recovering drugs from Gabriella’s brother, Agisilaos Demetriades’s apartment, he was arrested by the NCB. He is currently in NCB’s custody. As per Times Of India’s previous report, during the raid at Arjun’s house in Mumbai, the NCB officials had recovered a few medicines that fall under the NDPS Act.

Since the past few months, several Bollywood celebrities have came under the NCB scanner and were probed in connection with drug-related cases. Recently, the NCB team had raided producer Firoz Nadiadwala’s house. Post raid, Firoz was questioned by the NCB officials while his wife Shabana Saeed was arrested by the team.

According to ETimes report, Sameer Wankhede, Zonal Director of the agency has recently said that they had conducted a major strike in Western Mumbai and Navi Mumbai where they recovered ganja in commercial quantity, Mephedrone and other different drugs. “We also intercepted five peddlers and based on that we conducted and recovered some drugs today morning from his house which was supposed to be part of the same seizure" revealed Sameer Wankhede.

Also Read: NCB grills Gabriella Demetriades in drugs case; Arjun Rampal likely to be questioned tomorrow; Report

Credits :ANI

Anonymous 36 minutes ago

Arjun looks terrible! Hope he is ok.

Anonymous 59 minutes ago

Your beautiful faces mean nothing since you have sold your souls

