Arjun Rampal’s girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades’ brother Agisilaos arrested in a drugs case

It hasn’t been long when Arjun Rampal’s girlfriend Gabriella Demetraides’ brother Agisilaos’ name had emerged in the Bollywood drugs case. While the case is still being investigated, Agisilaos has landed in new trouble after he was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Saturday in another drugs case. It was reported that Agisilaos was arrested from Goa and the authorities have recovered drugs in his possession. The media reports suggested that Agisilaos was arrested during an operation launched to target and apprehend drug peddlers.

Confirming the news, Zonal director Sameer Wankhede told The Times of India, “We have arrested him on Friday in Goa in the operation that was meant to target and nab drug peddlers”. Reportedly, this is the third case against Agisilaos after his name cropped in the Bollywood drugs case and a Nigerian cocaine case. Talking about the same, Wankhede asserted, “There are now three NCB cases against Agisilaos Demetriades. He was arrested in the Sushant Singh Rajput drug case in October 2020. There was a second, Nigerian cocaine case and now this is the third one against him”.

The report further suggested that Agisilaos has been produced in court and has been sent to two weeks of judicial custody. For the uninitiated, after Agisilaos’ name had emerged in the Bollywood drugs case, Arjun Rampal and Gabriella Demetriades were also summoned by the NCB last year for questioning in the case.