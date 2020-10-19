Arjun Rampal’s girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades goes private on Instagram after brother's arrest in drugs case

As per reports, Gabriella Demetriades' brother Agisialos was arrested from a resort in Lonavala and the anti-drug agency reportedly seized alprazolam tablets and hashish from him.

Hours after her brother Agisialos Demetriades was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau, Arjun Rampal’s girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades has made her social media account private. Gabriella, who is quite active on Instagram, made her account private on Monday. As per reports, Gabriella's brother Agisialos was arrested from a resort in Lonavala and the anti-drug agency reportedly seized alprazolam tablets and hashish from him.

He has been taken into custody and further investigation is underway. According to a report in ETimes, Agisialos has been allegedly in touch with numerous drug peddlers and was arrested in connection with the Sushant Singh Rajput and Rhea Chakraborty drug case.

NCB Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede confirmed the development and the agency revealed that his arrest came after other drug dealers in the case were arrested. “The accused has been in touch with the drug peddlers from the Sushant-Rhea case. The accused has a direct connection to the case and therefore he has been arrested," Wankhede told ETimes. The NCB has got his custody for two days.

Meanwhile, Gabriella, who has a massive following of 422K, is an avid Instagram user and often shares pictures with Arjun Rampal and their son Arik. Arjun also is quite an active Instagram dad and the couple have a great fan following on social media. While no official statement on the matter has been released yet, we guess will have to wait and see if Gabriella does go back to her old Instagram account.

ALSO READ: Arjun Rampal has a unique wish for daughter Myra on her birthday; Gabriella Demetriades is all hearts for it

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×