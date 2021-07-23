Arjun Rampal’s girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades reveals being body shamed: Was told my hips are too big

Arjun Rampal’s girlfriend and model Gabriella Demetriades recalled her modelling days and revealed some surprising truths during an Ask Me Anything session on Instagram. Gabriella revealed that she faced body shaming during her past days. She opened up when a follower quizzed her, "Have you ever struggled with your body confidence/ image? any advice?" To which the model replied, "Yes, sadly the fashion industry wasn't as diverse as it is today. I would be told all the time I'm not tall enough, my hips are too big, my thighs too thick, basically whatever they didn't like. It took me a long time to not place my worth on those things."

Another follower put up a question and asked, "Your skin is so perfect, looking so healthy, what's your secret?" Gabriella responded and said she still has some pigmentation from pregnancy but good sleep and exercise helped her a lot. Giving a better glimpse of her face she wrote, "I still have some pigmentation from pregnancy but I feel no alcohol, lots of sleep and exercise and a good routine (washing your face, sunscreen, moisturiser when needed and lots of Vitamin C) has really helped me." During the AMA session, Gabriella also spoke about her partner Arjun and their son Arik. When a follower asked if he could adopt her son, she replied with a picture of Arik, "No...I'm kinda obsessed". Another fan posed her the question, "How do you manage giving time to Arik after having so much busy schedules." She dropped a picture of feeding Arik while clicking his picture and said, "multi tasking".

Take a look:

Arjun and Gabriella welcomed their son Arik in July 2019. Currently, the family is in Budapest, where Arjun was busy filming his upcoming movie action-thriller Dhaakad. Recently, Gabriella and Arjun celebrated Arik's second birthday. On Instagram, Gabriella posted a bunch of her son’s pictures and wrote, “Happy birthday my sunshine boy. Thank you for loving me and making our world light up”.

Also Read: Adorable PHOTOS of Gabriella Demetriades and Arjun Rampal’s son Arik