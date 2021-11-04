Arjun Rampal’s mushy new PIC with girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades has fans feeling jealous

If one lists out the names of dashing actors of B’Town, Arjun Rampal would rank among the top. Along with looks that can kill, Rampal has also proved his acting mettle several times on the big screen. And now, the actor is on his way to ace the social media game as well. Every now and then, Arjun posts some adorable pictures on his Instagram space that allow fans to have a glimpse into his life. Speaking of which, last night, the Rock On actor took to the photo-blogging app and dropped a mushy picture with girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades, which left fans swooning over the couple.

A few hours back, Arjun took to Instagram and posted a rather adorable and loved-up picture with his ladylove, Gabriella Demetriades. In the black and white picture, Arjun can be seen having a sweet moment with Gabriella as he plants a kiss on her lips. The couple looks very much in love which reflected in the photograph as well. Sharing the picture, the Nail Polish actor captioned it ‘Pyaar’ followed by a red heart emoji.

As soon as he posted the photograph, fans flooded it with likes and comments. While many dropped red heart emojis, others expressed their love for the actor too. One fan wrote, “Won’t hit ‘like’. Too too jealous!”, while another fan commented, “I pyaar u more”. A third fan wrote, “cries”.

Take a look:

Earlier this year, Arjun talked about spending quarantine with Gabriella. He said, “I don’t know how good the pandemic has been for us because I feel I have been dating her for 18 years.” He further adds, “She is a solid girl. She reads a lot.” The actor states that Gabriella must have read over 200 books amid the pandemic. “Her mind, sense of style, fashion, fun, sense of humour, all these things really matter”, added Arjun while saying that both of them are into fitness too.

ALSO READ: ‘Love you beyond’: Arjun Rampal bonds with daughter Mahikaa, shares an adorable PIC