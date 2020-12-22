Arjun Rampal’s partner Gabriella Demetriades shares an endearing photo with her ‘angel boy’ Arik

Gabriella Demetriades recently took to her social media to share an adorable black and white picture with her little munchkin Arik. Take a look.

Actor Arjun Rampal's ladylove Gabriella Demetriades is an active social media user. She keeps sharing stunning pictures of her along with Arjun and their son Arik Rampal. Today, the 33-year-old model took to her social media to share an adorable black and white picture with her little munchkin Arik. In the picture, Gabriella and son Arik can be seen adorably striking a pose for the camera.

A few days back, Gabriella also shared some stunning pictures from her photoshoots. Every time Gabriella posts something on social media, she always manages to grab attentions. And now while sharing the cute monochrome picture with Arik, she wrote, “Angel boy.” Arjun and Gabriella welcomed their son Arik last year. The couple celebrated Arik’s first birthday in July 2020.

Take a look at Gabriella Demetriades latest post here:

On Arjun’s birthday, Gabriella shared several of pictures of him and wrote, “Happy birthday to my favourite. You are so loved, and so strong. The best is yet to come... here is my secret, it is very simple. It is only with the heart that one can see rightly . What is essential is invisible to the eye.”

Meanwhile, on the other hand, Arjun had appeared before the NCB officials for the second time yesterday. He was summoned by the central agency for interrogation in connection with a drug-related case. According to ETimes report, Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede said, "The investigation is on in Arjun Rampal case, we have not given him a clean chit."

He further added, "We have found a discrepancy in the statements given to us and therefore examining it. And if the need arises we will call him again."

Credits :Gabriella Demetriades Instagram

