Arjun Rampal’s partner Gabriella posts an endearing photo with son; Malaika Arora calls Arik 'Cutie'

Arjun Rampal’s partner Gabriella Demetriades took to her Instagram handle to share some adorable pictures with her son Arik. The pictures are too cute to miss!

Arjun Rampal’s partner Gabriella Demetriades, who is an avid social media user, has shared adorable pictures with her baby boy Arik. She took to her Instagram handle to share the same and she has also penned a cute caption for the stills. In one of the pictures, the little munchkin Arik can be seen sitting on his mom’s lap while in the second picture, he can be seen looking at the camera and as she gazes at him. The mother-son duo can be seen happily striking a pose for the camera in the pictures. Their furry friend also features in the pictures.

While sharing the pictures on Instagram, Gabriella wrote, “Home is a person.” Soon after she posted the pictures, her fans and friends from the industry started pouring comments on her post. commented, “cutie” while Shibani Dandekar wrote, “such a stud” in the comments section of Gabrielle’s post. Even was quick to drop heart emoticons on her post. Take a look:

Gabriella often shares pictures of her son and partner Arjun on her Instagram handle. Recently, on Arjun Rampal’s birthday, she penned a sweet birthday note for him. She wrote, “Happy birthday to my favourite. You are so loved, and so strong. The best is yet to come. Here is my secret, it is very simple. It is only with the heart that one can see rightly. What is essential is invisible to the eye.” Arjun and Gabriella became proud parents of their son Arik last year. Recently, the couple celebrated Arik’s first birthday in July.

Also Read: Arjun Rampal’s girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades to be summoned by the NCB again

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Gabriella Demetriades Instagram

Share your comment ×