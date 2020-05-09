Arjun Rampal sends Mother’s Day wishes to girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades; Calls her a fine new mom

Arjun Rampal, who is spending the lockdown with girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades, has penned a beautiful Mother’s Day wish for his lady love.

The Mother’s Day is around the corner and each of us is making our efforts to make it special for the most essential person of our lives – our mothers. And while Mother’s Day wishes and posts have started doing the rounds on social media, the celebrities have also started sending Mother’s Day wishes in advance. Recently, Arjun Rampal shared a beautiful post for his girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades who is celebrating her first Mother’s Day post the birth of their son Arik.

The Dil Ka Rishta actor shared a beautiful picture of himself with lady love wherein the couple looked amazing as they posed together for the camera. While Arjun looked dapper in his navy blue coloured suit, Gabriella was a sight to behold in her green outfit. In the caption, the Humko Tumse Pyaar Hai actor was all praises for the new mommy and called her a fine mother. “She is a new Mom and a very fine one too. Happy first Mother’s Day, mamma @gabriellademetriades love you,” Arjun wrote followed by a heart emoticon.

Take a look Arjun Rampal’s Mother’s Day wish for lady love Gabriella Demetriades:

As of now, Arjun and Gabriella are spending their lockdown with their nine month old son in Karjat. Reportedly, Arjun was shooting in Karjat when the lockdown was announced and he decided to stay back given the safety of his son. “We decided to stay back for my son’s safety. While he is too young now, this will be a story to tell him when he grows older. Besides, Mumbai is just a few hours away, and hence, easily accessible in case of an emergency,” the Raajneeti actor was quoted saying.

Where would we be without our moms? It’s time to appreciate everything she does for us, click here to write her a love letter. #DearMom

Credits :Instagram

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×