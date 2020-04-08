Arjun Rampal shares love filled selfie with his beautiful jaan Gabriella; Pens romantic birthday wish for her

As Gabriella Demetriades turns a year older today, Arjun Rampal shares a beautiful wish for his lady love.

The ongoing lockdown, which has got us stuck in home quarantine, has given Arjun Rampal and Gabriella Demetriades an opportunity to spend some quality time together and the love birds are making the most of it. This adorable couple is enjoying every bit of their quarantine time together and has also been treating the fans with beautiful pics of themselves. However, Arjun’s recent post for his lady love Gabriella is quite special as it is for the lady’s 33rd birthday today.

To make the day special for his lady love, Arjun shared a love filled selfie of himself with Gabriella wherein he was seen hugging his lady as she smiled into the camera. In the caption, the Rajneeti actor showered love on Gabriella and called her his beautiful jaan. He also asserted that while they will be having a small celebration today, it will certainly be followed by a big birthday bash later. “Happy birthday my beautiful jaan. We celebrate today a little and a big one very soon. Love you,” Arjun wrote followed by a heart emoticon.

Take a look at Arjun Rampal’s romantic birthday wish for Gabriella:

For the uninitiated, Arjun and Gabriella have been dating each other for a while now. The couple even announced Gabriella’s pregnancy with a beautiful post in April last year. They were blessed with a baby boy Arik in July. Interestingly, Arjun was earlier married to Mehr Jessia and they parted ways after their 20 years of marriage in 2018. On the other hand, Arjun and Mehr’s daughter Mahikaa and Myra had accepted Gabriella as a part of their family. In fact, they also visited her in the hospital after Arik’s birth.

