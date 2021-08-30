Arjun Rampal shares a perfect family pic as he gives a glimpse of his happy moments from Goa vacation

Arjun Rampal is in a mood to relax these days and the actor is currently chilling in Goa. The actor had flown for a beach vacation along with girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades and daughters Mahika, Myra and his two year old son Arik Rampal. And while Gabriella, who is quite active on social media, shared a beautiful glimpse from the vacation, Arjun Rampal has treated fans with a beautiful family pic on Instagram which is winning hearts for all the right reasons.

The Rock On star had shared two pics from his Goa vacation. The first one featured Arjun posing with his daughter Mahika and Myra. The second pic was a family pic featuring Arjun with Gabriella and the kids. The handsome actor was seen wearing a grey t-shirt and was flaunting his golden hair. On the other hand, his daughters and Gabriella were seen giving a glimpse of their perfect beach look. Besides, the cloudy sky served as a perfect background for the pics and added charm to the family clicks. Arjun captioned the image as, “Time well spent” along with a heart emoticon.

Take a look at Arjun Rampal’s post from Goa vacation:

Meanwhile talking about the work front, Arjun Rampal will be seen playing the role of a lead antagonist in Kangana Ranaut starrer Dhaakad which will mark his first collaboration with the Tanu Weds Manu actress. While the actor wrapped the shooting of the movie a month ago, he wrote, “It’s a wrap for me on #Dhaakad the feeling of sudden emptiness sinks in, as it does when you finish something that has been so close to you. The team, the crew, the memories I take are special”.

