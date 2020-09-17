Arjun Rampal shows off quarantine body in the latest post; girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades drops a comment

Arjun Rampal has shared a sunning picture of himself on Instagram. Girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades left a lovely comment on his post.

Arjun Rampal, who keeps posting his awesome pictures and videos on social media, has raised the temperature a notch higher with his latest Instagram post. The actor has shared a stunning shirtless picture of himself wherein he can be seen flaunting his chiselled abs. While Arjun’s fans have been going gaga over his look, girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades also left a comment on his post. It seems like not only Arjun’s fans, but even Gabriella is also impressed with Arjun’s latest post.

While sharing the picture on Instagram, Arjun wrote, “Work in progress...#quarantinebody”. And girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades’s comment on his post read as “Pleasure”.

Check out Arjun Rampal’s latest post here:

Arjun Rampal and girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades welcomed their son named Arik together in 2019. Arjun celebrated his son Arik’s first birthday in July 2020. The actor posted several cute pictures of Arik on his official Instagram handle and in the caption, he wrote: "On Arik's first birthday, it's time to share his love with my insta family. Thank you all for your patience and all the love you have poured upon us. Meet the little Rampal. Arik. Happy birthday my boy."

Further, Arjun Rampal was last seen in the web-series titled ‘The Final Call’ and in 2018, he starred in a film titled ‘Paltan’, which was directed by JP Dutta.

