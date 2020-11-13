Arjun Rampal spotted outside his Bandra home as he heads to the NCB office for second time amid drugs probe

After one round of interrogation yesterday, Arjun Rampal was summoned again by the Narcotics Control Bureau today, i.e. November 13. Check out the 47-year-old actor's photos outside his Bandra home as he heads to the NCB office.

Bollywood hit a significant speed bump in 2020 over the ongoing drugs probe which saw many A-list celebrities being investigated by the Narcotics Control Bureau. More recently, it was Arjun Rampal's Bandra residence that was raided by the NCB officials where reportedly medicines that fall under the NDPS Act were recovered. The raid took place after Arjun's girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades' brother Agisilaos Demetriades house was raided for drugs and an eventual arrest took place.

After being interrogated yesterday, Rampal was summoned by the NCB for the second time today, i.e. November 13. A while back, the paparazzi were able to capture the 47-year-old actor outside his Bandra home as he went inside his car heading to the NCB office. Wearing black shades with a black mask, Arjun kept a sombre look in a white shirt and black jeans with a dark blue cardigan thrown over his shoulders. Moreover, Gabriella has already been questioned by the NCB on two different occasions.

Check out Arjun Rampal's photos as he heads to the NCB office for a second round of interrogation regarding the drugs probe below:

When it comes to Gabriella, the 33-year-old model went through several hours of interrogation last night especially with her brother's alleged involvement in the drugs probe. Moreover, it's being reported that laptops, tablets, mobile phones and other documents were seized by the NCB officials from Arjun's Bandra home during the November 9 raid.

Credits :Viral Bhayani

