Arjun Rampal states he has nothing to do with drugs after NCB grills him on Friday: Reports

The NCB is said to have interrogated Arjun Rampal for around 7 hours on Friday. Read on to know what he has to say about the same.

Both Arjun Rampal and his girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades invited trouble after the NCB seized certain medicines from their residence that reportedly fall under the NDPS act. For the unversed, the agency earlier raided his house in connection with a drugs case. Post that, Gabriella was summoned by the officials for interrogation after which they issued the same to Arjun. The two of them have also been spotted arriving at the NCB office in the past 2-3 days for interrogation.

NCB officials grilled the actor on Friday reportedly for around seven hours. Arjun Rampal later told the reporters that he has nothing to do with drugs. He has also added about having a prescription for the medicine that was found at his place and has produced the same in front of the officials. He further mentioned being cooperative with the central agency and said that they are doing a good job. Reports state that the actor-turned-model stepped out of the NCB office at around 6 pm.

Meanwhile, the agency has arrested a friend of Arjun named Paul Bartel who happens to be a foreign national on Thursday. He is said to have links with Gabriella’s brother Agisialos Demetriades who has been already arrested by the NCB in a drugs case. Paul, who is an architect by profession, has been sent to judicial custody till November 25. The officials are said to have searched his residence in Bandra but were not able to recover anything.

