Arjun Rampal strikes a perfect family pose with GF Gabriella as he gives a glimpse of his birthday celebration

Arjun Rampal has shared beautiful pictures from his birthday celebrations and they are surely giving us major family goals. Check out the photos.

The handsome hunk Arjun Rampal has turned a year older today and the actor received heartfelt birthday shout out from his girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades, family members and close friends. Needless to say, his family made his 48th birthday a memorable affair. While his ardent fans have been waiting for the pictures from his birthday celebrations, the actor has dropped a glimpse of it on his social media. He also penned a sweet note while expressing his gratitude to everyone.

Taking to his Twitter handle, the Rock On star shared a series of pictures from the celebration. The first photo showed the birthday boy posing with his ladylove Gabriella. Needless to say, the two looked adorable together and one simply cannot miss their chemistry which was pretty much evident in the photo. Another picture showed the birthday boy posing with his girlfriend and daughters Mahikaa and Myra. They all looked no less than a perfect family. Alongside the pictures, Arjun wrote, “Thank you all for your wonderful wishes and love. Had a lovely day with my favourite people. Luckily don’t feel 48 but then age is just a number. Thank you all again. Big love.”

Take a look at Arjun Rampal’s tweet:

Thank you all for your wonderful wishes and love. Had a lovely day with my favourite people. Luckily don’t feel 48 but then age is just a number. Thank you all again. Big love pic.twitter.com/XfFfiNePnk — arjun rampal (@rampalarjun) November 26, 2020

Earlier, in the day, Gabriella had shared a beautiful birthday post for the actor. She shared photos of Arjun with his son as well as his two teenage daughters, while writing, “Happy birthday to my favourite. You are so loved, and so strong. The best is yet to come. “here is my secret, it is very simple. It is only with the heart that one can see rightly. What is essential is invisible to the eye.”

