Arjun Rampal summoned once more by Narcotics Control Bureau in drug case, instructed to appear tomorrow

The Narcotics Control Bureau investigating the drug case in Sushant Singh Rajput's demise has once again summoned actor Arjun Rampal. Just a month ago, the actor's residence was raided by the NCB and subsequently called upon his partner Gabriella Demetriades and him to appear before the agency. Now, the actor has been summoned again and the same was confirmed by ANI.

An ANI tweet on the matter read, "Mumbai: Narcotics Control Bureau summons actor Arjun Rampal on 16th December, in a drugs case." Arjun has been asked to appear before the agency in Mumbai on Wednesday. Apart from Arjun several stars as well as their associates have been summoned in the last few months.

Mumbai: Narcotics Control Bureau summons actor Arjun Rampal on 16th December, in a drugs case — ANI (@ANI) December 15, 2020

According to a latest report in Mumbai Mirror, mobile phones of Arjun Rampal, , , Sara Ali Khan and others have seen to The Directorate of Forensic Sciences (DFS) in Gandhinagar. The experts have started data recovery from these gadgets which also includes laptops and pen drives. And extracted data from 30 mobiles has been sent to the NCB.

The drug angle came to the fore after the demise of Sushant Singh Rajput. The late actor's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty had reportedly informed the CBI that the actor used to consume marijuana. The NCB crackdown also led to Rhea and her brother Showik Chakraborty's arrest.

