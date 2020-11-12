Arjun Rampal summoned once more by NCB in drugs case, actor told to appear tomorrow after first interrogation

While Arjun Rampal has been summoned for the second time on Friday by NCB, his girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades appeared before the NCB today for her second round of interrogation.

The Narcotic Control Bureau's drug case, related to the film industry, continues to widen as actor Arjun Rampal appeared before the agency on Thursday. The actor was snapped leaving his apartment as he appeared before the NCB for his first round of questioning.

Arjun has now been summoned once more tomorrow on 12 November. ANI confirmed the development as its tweet read, "Mumbai: Actor Arjun Rampal summoned by Narcotics Control Bureau on 13th November NCB conducted a raid at his premises on November 9."

The actor's girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades appeared before the NCB on Thrusday for the second time. She was also snapped entering the office for her interrogation. NCB's zonal director confirmed the news of Rampal's second summons. Sameer Wankhedetold The Times of India, “Gabriella has been called again as the investigation is still not complete. We have now told Arjun Rampal to appear before NCB on Friday."

(file pic) pic.twitter.com/nt1lOhKHfw — ANI (@ANI) November 12, 2020

As per reports, the NCB raided Arjun's house and reportedly recovered medicines that fall under the NDPS Act. Moreover, laptops, tablets, mobile phones and other documents were also apparently seized by the NCB officials. Trouble mounted for Rampal after his girlfriend Gabriella's brother Agisilaos Demetriades was arrested by the NCB in Lonavala last month in a drugs case.

An investigating officer had earlier said, "Agisilaos Demetriades was dealing in a variety of drugs. Electronic evidence showed that he was in touch with Dipesh Sawant and Samuel Miranda, who are linked with accused Rhea and Showik Chakraborty."

Credits :ANI

