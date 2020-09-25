  1. Home
Arjun Rampal tests negative for COVID 19; Says 'Have to retest in 4 days'

Arjun Rampal has shared an update regarding his health to his fans along with a selfie on his Instagram handle.
After Arjun Rampal’s Nail Polish co-stars Manav Kaul and Anand Tiwari tested positive for Coronavirus, the Daddy actor has also got a COVID-19 test done. On Friday morning, Arjun took to his Instagram handle to share an update regarding his health to his fans along with a selfie. He has mentioned in his post that he has tested negative for Coronavirus. The National Award-winning actor was quarantined at his home for a day.

Now in the latest picture, Arjun can be seen smiling. The actor is relieved after the COVID 19 test report came negative. In the caption, he wrote,"Test is in, Covid negative. Thank you for your love and prayers. Have to retest in 4 days. But relieved. #staystrong  #staysafe."

Have a look at Arjun Rampal’s latest post here:

On Thursday, Arjun Rampal took to his social media handle to share the news about his Nail Polish co-stars. Taking to Instagram, he wrote, "Bummer! Quarantined at home, as my co-actors Manav Kaul and Anand Tiwari tested Covid positive yesterday on set. Production stopped shoot immediately as is the right thing to do. We all are being retested. Hopeful to resume soon. Testing times but we all have to be brave. Wish them a speedy recovery as I await my results as have been in close contact with them. #nailpolish #willbounceback #fighters.”

Earlier this week, Arjun Rampal began shooting for Nail Polish. The actor was last seen in the web-series titled The Final Call.

