Arjun Rampal tests positive for COVID 19 and goes under quarantine: This is a very scary time for us

Arjun Rampal has confirmed the news of his diagnosis with coronavirus and revealed that he is asymptomatic.

The second wave of COVID 19 has been taking a massive toll on the health structure of the country. As the cases are rising on an alarming rate with every passing day, it has been creating an intense situation for the authorities. Not just commoners, but several celebrities have also been diagnosed with the deadly virus of late. And now another celeb has joined this list. We are talking about Arjun Rampal who has confirmed testing positive for COVID 19 and has gone into home quarantine.

The actor had shared the news on social media and emphasised that he is taking all the necessary precautions. He also urged everyone to take special care during this difficult time. “I have tested positive for COVID 10. Even though I am asymptomatic, I have isolated myself and home quarantine, getting the needed medical care. I am following all protocols as is required of me. To all those who have been in contact with me in the past 10 days, please take care and take the necessary precautions. This is a very scary time for us but if we are aware & wise for a short span of time, it will yield long term benefits. Together, we can and we will fight Corona!”

Take a look at Arjun Rampal’s post:

Earlier, Sonu Sood had also tested positive for COVID 19. Sharing the statement, Sonu wrote, "COVID-Positive, Mood & Spirit-Super Positive. Hi Everyone, This is to inform you that I have tested positive this morning for COVID 19. As a part of the precautions I have already quarantined my self & taking utmost care.. But Don't Worry this gives me ample time to solve your problems. Remember I'm always there for you all- Sonu Sood."

