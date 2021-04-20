Arjun Rampal is trying something new after testing COVID 19 positive; Fans ask 'Who clicked the PIC'

Arjun Rampal is making good use of his quarantine time. He has shared a picture of him trying new things.

The second wave of coronavirus is taking everyone under its grip. Many Bollywood celebrities have been tested positive for COVID 19 in recent times. Recently, Arjun Rampal also announced that he has been tested positive and isolated himself. He is making most of his free time and trying new ways during this time. He has been sharing new pictures and giving a sneak peek of his quarantine life. The actor has also urged his fans to stay safe and stay smart.

Sharing a picture on his official Instagram handle, the actor wrote, “Trying something new... quarantined #quaratinelife #Day4.” He has shared a set of pictures on his Instagram profile, in which he can be seen painting. He captioned the post as "Trying something new... Quarantined. #quaratinelife and #Day4.” The actor has been giving updates of every day to his fans. However, in the comment section, one of the users commented on the pic, “Who clicked the pic?” To which he replied saying, “Me on timer, discovering many new ways.”

Sharing the news, Arjun Rampal, in his statement wrote, "Even though I am asymptomatic, I have isolated myself and am home-quarantined. (I am) getting the needed medical care. This is a very scary time for us but if we are aware and wise for a short span of time, it will yield long-term benefits. Together we can and we will fight corona."

Recently, he had also shared a picture of him watching an IPL match. The actor had mentioned that he is asymptomatic but he is under home quarantine.

Credits :Arjun Rampal Instagram

