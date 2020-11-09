Arjun Rampal under NCB scanner now as officials raid his residence in Mumbai amid drugs case

The ongoing drugs probe case after the demise of Sushant Singh Rajput has now led the NCB to Arjun Rampal. Read on to know more.

Days after arresting actor Arjun Rampal's partner Gabriella's brother, the Narcotics Control Bureau on Monday raided Arjun Rampal's residence in Mumbai. ANI confirmed the development as it tweeted, "Narcotics Control Bureau conducts raid at the premises of actor Arjun Rampal in Mumbai." The probe in the drugs case which came to light after the demise of Sushant Singh Rajput has led to the arrest of many drug dealers in the city.

The NCB had recently arrested Rampal's partner Gabriella's brother Agisilaos Demetriades. He was, however, granted bail but was taken into custody over the weekend yet again in another drugs case.

Just yesterday, Bollywood producer Firoz Nadiadwala's home was raided and his wife was arrested by the anti-drugs agency after 10 grams of marijuana was allegedly found at their residence. As per reports, Nadiadwala was even summoned by the NCB but did not appear before the agency.

Narcotics Control Bureau conducts raid at the premises of actor Arjun Rampal in Mumbai

(file pic) pic.twitter.com/QZGj900hNb — ANI (@ANI) November 9, 2020

The drug probe began after late actor Sushant's girlfriend and actress Rhea Chakraborty's phone revealed drug links. Rhea, her brother Showik Chakraborty and Sushant's two employees were arrested by the NCB. While Rhea was granted bail after almost a month and no concrete evidence, Showik continues to stay in jail.

Apart from these celebrities, actors , Sara Ali Khan, Rakul Preet Singh and were also summoned. However, there has been no update on that front. Deepika's ex-manager Karishma Prakash, however, has been appearing before the NCB for questioning often.

ALSO READ: Firoz Nadiadwala's wife arrested by NCB in connection with drugs case; Filmmaker summoned by the agency

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :ANI

Share your comment ×